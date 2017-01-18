North Texas police officer killed, suspect later found dead

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — A police detective has died after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood.

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday night at a Denton hospital hours after the shooting.

Fire Chief Ryan Roach later said the suspect was found dead in the house after a six-hour standoff. Roach didn’t identify the suspect or give a cause of death.

Authorities say the incident began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man outside a house, armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa (ee-noh-HOH’-sah) says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.

Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued.

