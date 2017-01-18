Oakwood High School students attending Trump inauguration

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)- 15 students from Oakwood High School will make the trip to Washington DC, something the school has been doing since 2008.

The group of students making the trip are mostly upperclassmen in advanced placement government classes.

Back in 2008, Oakwood sent 30 students, but that number dropped in 2013 down to 15. The same amount going this year. The students are all paying their own way, and excited to witness history.

Oakwood senior Bryce Lindsey said, “I was interested in this trip because I sort of wanted to be there to witness and experience history in the making.”

Lindsey’s classmate, Madeline Groff said, “I wanted to go because my parents went to the inauguration in DC in 2008 and they said it was so cool to see everything that was there.”

Oakwood junior Elizabeth McGerth said, “To me this is a chance to see something that will probably be in textbooks for years to come.”

Those students will be up bright and early for their flight out of Dayton international on Thursday.