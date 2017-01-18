Panda twins remain tightly guarded

WXIA Published: Updated:

(WXIA) It’s rare that anyone other than a tight-knit group of care takers gets to go inside the giant panda nursery at Zoo Atlanta. For now, it’s the home of panda cubs Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

The most prominent rule is cleanliness. The giant panda nursery is a biosecure environment. Before going inside, visitors must dip their shoes into a bleach solution and cover them with slippers.

Visitors must also cover their clothes with a medical gown. Anything being brought inside that will touch the floor must be sanitized before it can be sat down.

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2jx8MYa

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s