Panda twins remain tightly guarded

(WXIA) It’s rare that anyone other than a tight-knit group of care takers gets to go inside the giant panda nursery at Zoo Atlanta. For now, it’s the home of panda cubs Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

The most prominent rule is cleanliness. The giant panda nursery is a biosecure environment. Before going inside, visitors must dip their shoes into a bleach solution and cover them with slippers.

Visitors must also cover their clothes with a medical gown. Anything being brought inside that will touch the floor must be sanitized before it can be sat down.

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2jx8MYa