Pink Ribbon Firefighters Network hands over a big check!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pink Ribbon Firefighters Network presented a check for $125,000 Wednesday to the Pink Ribbon Girls.

The money was raised in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Huber Heights Firefighters Local 2926 started the campaign five years ago. Since then, about a dozen other local fire departments have joined in, raising more than half a million dollars.

The participating fire departments are: Huber Heights, Clayton, Troy, Butler Township, Miami Valley Fire District, Middletown, Dayton, Trotwood, Kettering, and Englewood.

“To us, it’s really bringing the region together and being part of the community to help that organization, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of it,” said Ben Sampson, a Troy firefighter.

The firefighters hold fundraisers in their communities throughout the month of October. All proceeds benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls; a local nonprofit that provides support services to women battling breast and reproductive cancers.

“We’re taking away a check of $125,000, which is amazing,” said Gretchen Eckstein with Pink Ribbon Girls. “The meals that it can provide, the house cleanings, transportation. It’s just a huge relief that we’ll never have to turn anyone away.”

They serve the Miami Valley, Cincinnati, and are expanding into the Columbus area.

The Pink Ribbon Firefighters campaign that started here at home has been so successful, the Ohio Firefighters Association is looking to take it statewide next year.

“To know that there are people out there who take care of our wives, daughters and family members, it just really goes to the core of what we do as firefighters,” said Jon Harvey with the Ohio Firefighters Association.

