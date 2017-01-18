President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book "41: A Portrait of My Father" in College Station, Texas. Former President George H.W. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich, Pool, File)
HOUSTON, Texas (WDTN) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, according to multiple media reports.

The Houston Chronicle reports Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital – Texas Medical Center after falling ill.

Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, says Bush will be discharged in the next couple of days. Becker did not specify why Bush was hospitalized.

Bush was the 41st President of the United States, serving from 1989 until 1993. He is 92 years old.

He’s had several health problems in the past few years, most recently in 2015, when he fractured a bone in his neck while at the family’s summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

