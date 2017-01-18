President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

HOUSTON, Texas (WDTN) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, according to multiple media reports.

The Houston Chronicle reports Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital – Texas Medical Center after falling ill.

Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, says Bush will be discharged in the next couple of days. Becker did not specify why Bush was hospitalized.

Bush was the 41st President of the United States, serving from 1989 until 1993. He is 92 years old.

He’s had several health problems in the past few years, most recently in 2015, when he fractured a bone in his neck while at the family’s summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.