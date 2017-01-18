Report: Ohio’s charter school crackdown on course after year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A non-partisan think-tank in Ohio that advocates for quality charter schools says implementation of the 2015 law cracking down on the industry is on the right track.

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute released an analysis Wednesday looking at state agencies’ efforts to enforce the new, bipartisan law affecting 373 schools and roughly 120,000 students.

It found 49 of 50 provisions of the law have been implemented in a verifiable way 11 months after its enactment. The law established a new sponsor evaluation system, eliminated “sponsor hopping” that had allowed low-performing schools to escape accountability, tackled conflicts of interest and closed various loopholes.

Ex-lawmaker and Innovation Ohio fellow Steve Dyer, a charter-school critic and Democrat, says the law has brought improvements, but he can’t yet reach Fordham’s “overwhelming conclusion of success.”