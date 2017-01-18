Trump’s presidential inauguration details announced

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced Tuesday morning the details surrounding the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump will be sworn-in on Friday, January 20 using his Bible, as well as the same Bible that President Lincoln used at his first inauguration, according to the PIC’s press release. The oath of office will be administered by the Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.

“In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the ‘better angels of our nature,’” said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack. “As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country.”

Trump was presented with his bible by his mother upon his graduation of Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church, Jamaica, New York, on Children’s Day, June 12, 1955.

The Lincoln Bible was purchased for the first inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln by William Thomas Carroll, Clerk of the Supreme Court. The Bible is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers.

The bible has been used at three inaugurals: 1861, 2009, and 2013.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Clarence Thomas will administer the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect Mike Pence during the Inauguration Ceremony.

Pence also will become the first officeholder, since President Ronald Reagan, to take the oath using The Reagan Family Bible.

“It will be my honor to take the Oath of Office to defend our Constitution from a man who has dedicated his life to the same noble pursuit,” said Vice President-elect Pence. “Justice Thomas was born into poverty in Pin Point, Georgia. From those humble beginnings, Justice Thomas went on to graduate from Holy Cross College and Yale Law School. He served in the Reagan Administration and was appointed to the federal bench in 1990 and the Supreme Court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush. I have long admired Justice Clarence Thomas and deeply respect his judicial philosophy, dedication to the rule of law, and his historic service on the bench of our nation’s highest court.”

Justice Thomas will become the first African-American to administer the Oath of Office to the president or vice-president.

“President Ronald Reagan placed his faith in a loving God and the goodness of our country. He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world. In the march of history, Ronald Reagan’s time in office was limited, but his legacy inspired a generation and will continue beyond,” said Vice President-elect Pence. “It will be humbling to enter office with President Donald Trump, standing next to my family, with my wife Karen holding the same Bible used by President Reagan when he took office.”

The Reagan Family Bible that Vice President-elect Pence will place his right hand upon was used by Ronald Reagan for his gubernatorial and presidential inaugurations, according to the PIC. This marks the first time a person other than Reagan has used it at an inauguration.

The details of the inaugural parade were also released. PIC says more than 8,000 people will follow the president and VP as they travel a mile and a half from the Capitol to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Each branch of the military will pay tribute to the country by doing a flyover at the appropriate point when their branch is represented in the parade.

The planned order of the parade is below:

FIRST DIVISION

United States Army, Staff element

United States Army Field Band

United States Military Academy

United States Army

United States Army Color Guard

United States Army National Guard

United States Army Reserve

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment

Nassau County Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums (New York)

Wounded Warrior Project

Disabled American Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America

New York Military Academy

The Marist College Band (New York)

Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)

West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)

Texas State University Strutters

Talladega College Band (Alabama)

Boy Scouts of America

SECOND DIVISION

United States Marine Corps, Staff element

United States Marine Band

United States Marine Corps

United States Marine Corps Color Guard

United States Marine Corps Reserve

Navajo Code Talkers Association

United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums

United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)

Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)

Rural Tractor Brigade

University of Tennessee Marching Band

Boy Scouts of America

THIRD DIVISION

United States Navy, Staff element

United States Navy Band

United States Naval Academy

United States Navy

United States Navy Color Guard

United States Naval Reserve

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse (California)

Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums

Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)

AMVETS

1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard

Girl Scouts of America

Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)

Lil’ Wranglers (Texas)

Boy Scouts of America

FOURTH DIVISION

United States Air Force, Staff element

United States Air Force Band

United States Air Force Academy

United States Air Force

United States Air Force Color Guard

United States Air National Guard

United States Air Force Reserve

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)

The Citadel Summerall Guards

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment

Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)

Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)

Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)

Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)

Boy Scouts of America

FIFTH DIVISION

United States Coast Guard, Staff element

United States Coast Guard Band

United States Coast Guard Academy

United States Coast Guard

United States Coast Guard Color Guard

United States Coast Guard Reserve

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association

Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)

Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)

Colorado Freedom Riders

Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)

Boy Scouts of America

United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff

United States Merchant Marine Academy Band

United States Merchant Marine Color Guard

United States Merchant Marine Academy Company

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry

Virginia Military Institute