University of Dayton Police Chief looks to improve community relations

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)-2 NEWS has brought you stories of tension between communities and authorities. University of Dayton Police Chief Rodney Chatman is trying to build those relationships back up.

Chief Chatman, who has been on the job for close to a year, held his third campus community chat on Wednesday, where he fielded questions and comments from how to party safely to how students can trust their local law enforcement officers.

This was the third talk this year with more planned for the future.

Chief Chatman says when he first took over, one of his top goals was to bring the community together.

Chatman says, “This is a safe place to do it. A safe place to be authentic, share what is burning in their spirit what they want to communicate.” He added, “most people without an intentional engagement like this don’t have the opportunity or to see an opportunity to talk face to face with a police officer about their fears and perspectives.”

The next community chat is on March 8th.