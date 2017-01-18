Update on the flu in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Influenza is now widespread in Ohio for the first time this season. The health department says there have been 654 flu-associated hospitalizations since October. State health officials say the numbers are rising week-to-week, and they recommend getting the flu vaccine if you haven’t already.

In the Miami Valley, Dr. Nancy Pook, the ER medical director with the Kettering Medical Center, says the flu is just getting started here at home.

She says they’re seeing a lot of viral gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as upper respiratory issues.