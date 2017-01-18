Update on the flu in the Miami Valley

By Published: Updated:
flu-numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Influenza is now widespread in Ohio for the first time this season. The health department says there have been 654 flu-associated hospitalizations since October. State health officials say the numbers are rising week-to-week, and they recommend getting the flu vaccine if you haven’t already.

In the Miami Valley, Dr. Nancy Pook, the ER medical director with the Kettering Medical Center, says the flu is just getting started here at home.

She says they’re seeing a lot of viral gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as upper respiratory issues.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s