Washington braces for inauguration

(NBC News) Preparations are in full swing ahead of Friday’s innauguration.

Hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters, as well as protesters who oppose him, are pouring into Washington.

Security preparations are evident on the ground. Fences have been moved into place around the innaugural stage and along the parade route.

Thirty organizations have applied for protest permits. Capitol police say the average for an innauguration is six. Through the week, permit or not, police expect close to 100 organized protests.

Meanwhile, hearings continued Wednesday for four of President elect Trump’s key cabinet selections.

Some of the most contentious debate and toughest questions were leveled at Health and Human Services nomninee Tom Price, who promised the new administration would provide access to health care for all Americans.

