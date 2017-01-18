White Castle plans to serve alcohol at new Columbus location

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — White Castle confirms that when its Short North location reopens, the fast food restaurant hopes to have a ‘wider range of beverages’ than what is available at other fast food restaurants.

Records from the Ohio Department of Commerce show that White Castle has applied for liquor licenses that would allow the sale of wine, beer and liquor.

The chain’s restaurant previous restaurant at the location was recently demolished to make way for an eight-story mixed-use complex, according to Columbus Business First.

When the building reopens, it will house a White Castle on the first floor.

The license applications are listed with a status of ‘No Opening,’ meaning that there are no available licenses and the application process is on hold until there is an opening.

White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said about the plans:

As we work hard towards the day when a White Castle will be back at 2nd and High, we’re excited that this signature restaurant will be as distinctive, fun and vibrant as the Short North neighborhood we’re proud to call home. If all goes as planned, the menu offerings will include a wider range of beverages than are typically available at other White Castle restaurants – but for dine-in only – not the drive thru!

Top News