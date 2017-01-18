Wright State duo selected in MLS Draft

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A pair of Wright State Men’s Soccer players were selected in the Major League Soccer Draft on Tuesday.

Seniors Jake Stovall and Peguy Ngatcha were among 37 players chosen in the MLS SuperDraft.

The Seattle Sounders chose defender Jake Stovall in the third round. The Sounders are the defending MLS Cup Champions.

Stovall, from Centerville, was a First Team All-Horizon League pick and a Second Team All-Ohio selection by the Ohio Soccer Coaches Association. He led a defense that allowed just 20 goals last season, an average of less than one per game. He added three assists offensively.

The Colorado Rapids chose Ngatcha, a forward, in the fourth round.

Ngatcha, from Manchester, New Hampshire, was a First Team All-Great Lakes Region selection by the National Soccer Coaches Association of American. The decorated senior was also First Team All-Ohio, the Horizon League Player of the Year and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Ngatcha led the Horizon League with 10 goals and was second with 24 points.

“For Wright State, this is a huge moment for the university, athletic department and men’s soccer program,” said WSU head coach Bryan Davis. “I couldn’t be more proud of the two men selected as they were rewarded for the risk and chance they took on a young coach and growing program when they decided to attend here a few years ago.”

“Their four years here helped develop them as players but more so as fine men” added Davis. “They deserve all they achieve and all that comes their way. We are very excited for them.”

Stovall and Ngatcha become the second and third-ever Wright State players drafted by MLS, joining Winston Marshall, who was selected in the third round by the FC Dallas Burn in 2005.

The Raiders (11-6-3) won their first-ever Horizon League regular-season title in 2016 and advanced to the championship match of the league tournament for the third consecutive season.