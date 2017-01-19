30 firefighters killed in Iranian building collapse

Iranians watch the Plasco building where smoke rises from its windows in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The high-rise building engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run Press TV says 30 firefighters have been killed in the collapse of a burning high-rise building in Tehran.

Press TV announced the deaths on Thursday in the blaze at the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the capital’s sprawling bazaar.

It gave no source for the information.

The blaze began hours earlier. There was no immediate cause offered for the fire.

The 17-story tower was built in the early 1960s by Iranian Jewish businessman Habib Elghanian and named after his plastics manufacturing company. It was the tallest building in the city at the time of its construction.

