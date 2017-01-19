4 officers suspended for dashcam failures in McDonald death

In this Oct. 20, 2014 frame from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being shot by officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) — Four Chicago police officers who were at the scene of the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald have been suspended for failing to ensure the dashboard cameras in their squad cars were operating properly.

Chicago’s Office of Inspector General recommended the firing of 11 police officers in connection with the shooting. And it proposed suspensions for four officers at the scene.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2jzrWN5 ) a police spokesman confirmed Superintendent Eddie Johnson has handed down one-week suspensions to the four officers.

A video from one dash camera showed Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as he walked away from police with a knife. Van Dyke faces first-degree murder charges.

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department issued a report portraying the department as flawed from top to bottom.

