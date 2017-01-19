American Airlines introduces ‘basic economy’ ticket: No carry-on, seat choices, refunds

This photo taken Monday, Aug. 20, 2012, shows an American Airlines aircraft taking off at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
DALLAS (AP) – Getting the cheapest fare on American Airlines will soon mean leaving that rolling carry-on bag at home.

Fort Worth-based American announced Tuesday that it will soon unveil its version of a “basic economy” fare that will presumably cost less than other coach tickets, but come with fewer comforts.

The idea behind the stripped-down ticket is to better compete with discount airlines for travelers on a tight budget.

Buyers will only be allowed to carry a personal item that fits under their seat. No wheeled carry-on bags.

American didn’t say how much the tickets would cost. Basic economy ticketholders will be in the last group to board unless you’re already a high-level member of American’s loyalty program or hold an American-branded credit card.

Tickets will be non-refundable and can’t be changed.

