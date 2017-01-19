Authorities give update on missing woman’s homicide

(WDTN Photo / Darren King)
(WDTN Photo / Darren King)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are expected to update the investigation into the death of Tiffany Dawn Chambers.

Chambers’ remains were found in Xenia in May, 2016. The Florida native was reported missing in Springfield, and hadn’t been seen since July, 2015.

Springfield Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Clark County Public Safety Building to update the investigation.

Her remains were identified on January 5th, with the help of law enforcement in Florida.

Chambers’ death was ruled a homicide. Two people were arrested in connection with the homicide on January 6th.

Hannah Witman is charged with tampering with evidence and complicity to aggravated murder and Prentiss Hare is charged with murder, aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Both Witman and Hare are in Clark County Jail.

Hare is reportedly a “friend” of Chambers. Springfield police tell 2 NEWS that Chambers and Hare came to Ohio from Florida.

