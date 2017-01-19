Butler Twp trustee resigns to take job with Donald Trump’s administration

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Butler Township trustee Nick Brusky has resigned.

Brusky made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he was leaving to take a job with the federal government.

In his resignation letter, Brusky said, “I want to thank you, the Trustees, and all of the residents and employees of Butler Township for the opportunity to serve this community.”

Brusky joined the Butler Township trustees in 2014. He was also a city councilmember in Amherst, Ohio from 2001-2009.

At the state level, Brusky was a legislative aide to State Rep. Terry Boose (R-Norwalk) in 2009.

Brusky’s resignation will go into effect once President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday.

His term of office with the Butler Township trustees was set to expire on December 31, 2017.

We’re working to learn what the Township will do to temporarily fill Brusky’s seat on the trustees.