Chick-fil-A opens 2 new locations in Miami Valley

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of people arrived early, slept in tents and stood in line to be the first through the door at two new Chick-fil-A locations in the Miami Valley.

The popular fast food chain opened it’s two new locations in Kettering and Troy on Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

The people who arrived early got an added bonus, as the first 100 in line got free Chick-fil-A for a year.

People who arrived early in Kettering also had the chance to give something back, packing meals in conjunction with Feeding Children Everywhere. Around 10,000 meals were packed for donation to the Living Word Church in Vandalia.

The Kettering Chick-fil-A is located at 480 E. Stroop Road, while the Troy location is at 1910 W. Main Street.