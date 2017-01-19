Crews battle house fire in Covington

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters say electrical issues could be the cause of a house fire in Covington.

A person inside a house in the 400 block of North Pearl Street smelled smoke around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, called 911 and left the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from all four corners of the house.

Crews put out the fire. No one was injured.

Firefighters say the house is not currently livable, due to smoke and water damage. There is not an estimated cost of damage from the fire.

Firefighters say it’s too early to pinpoint an exact cause, but they believe electrical issues could be to blame.

The Piqua and Bradford Fire Departments assisted at the scene.