HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/NBC News) – It was a scary sight for residents of one Texas county Monday evening and it was all caught on camera.

Officers with the Spearman Police Department were traveling down the highway when a natural gas pipeline exploded.

The pipeline is part of a gathering station maintained by DCP Midstream.

Crews were able to cut off the gas, and the fire eventually burned itself out.

No injuries were reported.