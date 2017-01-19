Dayton man found guilty in 2015 death of infant

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
1-19-sharon-hancock

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was convicted Thursday in the death of a six-week-old girl.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Sharon Hancock, 21, was found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend’s six‐week-old daughter, Alisa Albarracin.

Prosecutors say on October 30, 2015, the mother of the infant called 911 and reported the child was having difficulty breathing. The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where doctors found the child to be suffering from cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest. The child died on November 8, 2015 from injuries sustained by the actions of the defendant.

Thursday, Hancock was found guilty as charged on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Endangering Children. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Hancock will be sentenced on February 1.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s