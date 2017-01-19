Dayton man found guilty in 2015 death of infant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was convicted Thursday in the death of a six-week-old girl.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Sharon Hancock, 21, was found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend’s six‐week-old daughter, Alisa Albarracin.

Prosecutors say on October 30, 2015, the mother of the infant called 911 and reported the child was having difficulty breathing. The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where doctors found the child to be suffering from cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest. The child died on November 8, 2015 from injuries sustained by the actions of the defendant.

Thursday, Hancock was found guilty as charged on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Endangering Children. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Hancock will be sentenced on February 1.