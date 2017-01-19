Dayton NAACP holds inaugural ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN ) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP held its 51st inaugural ceremony Thursday night at the Dayton Cultural and RTA Transit Center.

Derrick Foward took the oath of office. He was re-elected as the 26th president of the chapter.

On the national level, Foward said he’s interested to see how the Trump presidency handles race relations in our country.

“It’s evident that some of his cabinet picks are very divisive,” said Foward. “We are going to continue to monitor that at the national level, and we will continue to work with our national office to see what direction he wants our units to go in, in terms of galvanizing and ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

2 News reporter Charlisa Gordon served as emcee for the event.