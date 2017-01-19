Driver of van that hit train, killing 1, pleads guilty

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges. The 65-year-old Middletown woman is the church pastor’s wife.

A message left for her attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

The van was carrying vacation Bible school students when it ran into the CSX freight train at a Middletown crossing July 28, 2015. The State Highway Patrol said gates were down and warning lights were activated when the van approached the crossing.

Ashley’s passenger, Janice Martin, of Middletown, was killed. The injured children were ages 4 to 10.

Ashley also was injured. She will be sentenced in February.