Driver of van that hit train, killing 1, pleads guilty

associated-press-logo By Published:
Van and train collide in Middletown. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
Van and train collide in Middletown. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges. The 65-year-old Middletown woman is the church pastor’s wife.

RELATED: Driver in fatal church van crash charged

A message left for her attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

The van was carrying vacation Bible school students when it ran into the CSX freight train at a Middletown crossing July 28, 2015. The State Highway Patrol said gates were down and warning lights were activated when the van approached the crossing.

Ashley’s passenger, Janice Martin, of Middletown, was killed. The injured children were ages 4 to 10.

Ashley also was injured. She will be sentenced in February.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s