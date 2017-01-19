Foreclosed mall once valued at $190M is auctioned for $100

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2011 file photo, the flare from the gas burn off from a Marcellus shale well is seen over the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Tarentum, Pa. The Pennsylvania mall that was foreclosed on after its owners failed to repay $143 million has been auctioned off for $100. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2011 file photo, the flare from the gas burn off from a Marcellus shale well is seen over the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Tarentum, Pa. The Pennsylvania mall that was foreclosed on after its owners failed to repay $143 million has been auctioned off for $100. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TARENTUM, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mall that was foreclosed on after its owners failed to repay $143 million has been auctioned off for $100.

Wells Fargo Bank was owed the money from a 2006 loan and submitted the winning bid for the 1.1 million-square-foot Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills on Wednesday. The bank was acting as trustee for MSCI 2007 HQ11, the trust that bought the mall in suburban Frazer Township.

Wells Fargo foreclosed last year on the mall, which opened in 2005. The mall once was worth $190 million but recently was appraised at just $11 million and is slightly more than half occupied. Pittsburgh Mills Limited Partnership defaulted on the loan.

Wells Fargo and the mall’s new owners haven’t commented on the purchase.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s