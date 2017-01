RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a 3-hour standoff with police in Riverside.

Police and SWAT officers were called to the Stonehenge Apartments on Harshman Road around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside.

SWAT officers eventually used tear gas to get the man out of the apartment.

He was taken into custody just before midnight without further incident.

The suspect’s name and possible charges have not been released.