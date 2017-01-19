Marlana Vanhoose, singer who is blind, sings at Presidential Inauguration

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A singer with ties to the Miami Valley is taking the stage for Inauguration celebrations.

Marlana Vanhoose is a name that might sound familiar to you. She made it big after performing the national anthem at sporting events, NASCAR races and now she’s performing at the Inauguration.

While she may not be able to see the impact she’s having on others, she can definitely hear it.

At 16-years-old Marlana Vanhoose wowed crowds at a University of Kentucky basketball game back in 2012. The video has now been viewed over 1 million times on YouTube.



People were captivated by not only her voice, but her ability to overcome. Vanhoose was born blind in both eyes. Doctors said she wouldn’t live past one year old.

“She’s always had a really sweet spirit even when she was a little kid,” Marlana’s cousin Jessica Karabinis said. “Some people would feel bad because she couldn’t see, but she never let it stop her.”

In fact, it’s what kept her going. Thursday, she sang to a crowd of thousands outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. She’s also performing Saturday.

Before going viral, Vanhoose would sing at Upper Valley Community Church in Piqua. The same church where her Aunt and Uncle are members.

“Just such a positive energy comes from her,” Pastor Andy Monnin said. “People just love her and you see that when she sings the National Anthem.”

Marlana’s cousin Jessica Karabinis says she has no plans of stopping.

“She’s just comfortable in her own skin,” Karabinis said. “She’s not upset that she’s blind, she thinks it’s a gift.”