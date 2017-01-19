Ohio Gov. John Kasich to attend inauguration, meetings with senators

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Kasich discussed the presidential campaign, TPP and other topics, following a meeting with the president in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Kasich discussed the presidential campaign, TPP and other topics, following a meeting with the president in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is headed to Washington for a series of events, including the presidential inauguration of former political rival Donald Trump.

Kasich’s office says the Republican governor and 2016 presidential contender is heading to the Capitol on Thursday.

He will meet with GOP Sen. John McCain, of Arizona, to discuss national security issues on Thursday and then join two private, round-table discussions with members of Senate committees. One will involve health care, and the other will address energy policy.

Kasich plans to attend a breakfast hosted by the National Governor’s Association on Friday before heading to the president-elect’s inauguration. Other statewide elected officials from Ohio are also expected to be in attendance, as well as Ohio congressional representatives and senators of both parties.

