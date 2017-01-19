Ohio home fire that killed 4 is blamed on unattended cooking

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a northeast Ohio fire that killed two girls and their parents was caused by unattended cooking.

Fire officials in Akron say evidence indicates that the Dec. 3 blaze began in the kitchen and that one burner of the gas stove was turned on. Investigators didn’t find smoke detectors in the home after the fire and couldn’t confirm whether it had any.

WEWS-TV reports the owner of the home isn’t expected to be charged.

However, a lawsuit filed on behalf of the estates of the girls and their father alleged the landlord is liable for their deaths for failing to install smoke detectors.

The fire killed 33-year-old Shirley Wallis, 37-year-old Omar Riley, 9-year-old Shanice Riley and 8-year-old Aniyla Riley. A 12-year-old girl also was hospitalized.

