Policeman rescues injured owl in road; 2nd time in 3 months

(Courtesy: Whately Police Department)
(Courtesy: Whately Police Department)

WHATELY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police sergeant is being credited with rescuing an injured owl for the second time in three months.

Whately police say Sgt. Donald Bates responded to a call about an owl that apparently had been struck by a car on a local road on Tuesday. They say he found the owl standing in the middle of the roadway.

Bates says the owl had an injured leg and did not try to fly away when he approached it.

Bates wrapped the barred owl in a blanket and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in Conway, where it’s being nursed back to health.

Police say Bates found another injured owl on a different road in October and took it to the same rehabilitation center.

