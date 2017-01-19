Red Skittles road mystery baffles town

DODGE COUNTY, WI (NBC News) — Deputies in one Wisconsin town were dealing with a sticky mystery Tuesday before a farmer arrived with an explanation.

Deputies in Dodge County, took pictures of the road because they knew no one would believe it otherwise. The road was completely covered in red Skittles.

The candy conundrum had deputies stumped, but after word spread around town, eventually a farmer stepped forward to explain it all.

“From what I understand these Skittles were probably rejects from the factory they are given out to farmers because apparently they are good nutrients for cattle,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

The farmer said he had picked up his box for his cows the night before, and some rain disintegrated the box causing the skittles to spill out the road.