School board approves new contract for Trotwood-Madison superintendent

Trotwood Madison High School (Photo WDTN/Kris Sproles)
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood-Madison City School Board votes to keep its superintendent for three more years but some parents have concerns since the district has been getting failing grades from the state for years.

Last year, the state gave the district an “F” for progress and preparing students for success.

A parent 2NEWS spoke with has concerns that it may be a leadership issue.

“Unless there are improvements that are going to be made, I think that change is needed,” said Norman Scearce III whose kids are enrolled in Trotwood-Madison schools.

After several years of failing grades from the state he’s worried the district isn’t taking the right steps to do better, thinking it might be because who’s in charge.

On Thursday, the school board approved a new 3-year contract for Superintendent Kevin Bell who’s been the superintendent there since 2012.

2NEWS asked him what his plans are, to improve the district’s performance.

He said there’s currently a team in place that focuses on the district’s weaknesses and comes up with strategies to turn them into strengths according to him that seems to be working.

“You know when we look at the data we see that they’re making progress have they hit all achievement targets of the state? Not quite yet, but they are making progress and at some point we are actually going to meet all those state testing outcomes,” said Bell.

Superintendent Bell says one newer strategy the district is trying, is having literacy teachers available throughout the day to help kindergartners through eighth graders improve their reading skills.

