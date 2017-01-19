Sec. of Education nominee comments on Wyo. bears, schools, and guns

By Published:
nc_devosbears0119_mezzn

CODY, Wyo. (NBC News) – Grizzly bears near Wyoming schools got national attention after Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee mentioned them in a Senate hearing early this week. Betsy DeVos suggested teachers in Wapiti, Wyoming, may need guns to fend off bears.

Park County’s school superintendent has been fielding calls from media outlets all over the country since DeVos mentioned Wapiti Elementary and grizzlies.

Ray Schulte said many of the reporters had a hard time believing grizzlies could be near schools.

“I think they don’t believe that that’s a real threat. There is a real threat,” he says.

But Schulte says DeVos was wrong suggesting there is a gun in the Wapiti school to protect students from grizzlies.

Fences protect students from grizzlies at Wapiti, and Valley schools. They were built more than a decade ago by community volunteers.

