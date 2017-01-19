Special ceremony during timeout at UD game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There was a special moment at the University of Dayton men’s basketball game Thursday night.

Life Connection of Ohio held an on-court presentation during the first-half timeout.

Pam and Kevin Fultz were recognized in honor of Michael Keith Fultz. The husband and father passed away last year. He was a police officer for 25 years and continued to serve through organ donation.

His wife said his gift of life has given them something positive to hold onto in their grief.

“My husband was unfortunately killed last April, and it was a very tragic event, but through that tragedy he was able to save several lives,” she said. “A woman got his kidneys, another woman got his liver, at least two people were able to get the gift of sight, and countless others were helped with tissue donations. So, it’s just a great opportunity to spread awareness.”

The Green Chair Campaign invites discussion about organ donation and represents all the people waiting for the gift of life in Ohio.

It is easy to become an organ donor; you can sign up when you get your driver’s license or fill out a form online.