Springfield man convicted of murder indicted on second homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County man convicted of murder last year has just been indicted in a second homicide in Springfield.

Clark County Grand Jury indicted Prentiss Hare on two counts of murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of Tiffany Chambers.

Hare is already in prison serving a life sentence for strangling Deshun Lumford in December 2015. The same year Chambers also went missing.

Clark County Prosecutor Andy Wilson said the death penalty may be in play as he gets ready for another round of legal proceedings against convicted murderer Prentiss Hare.

“At this time the indictment does not contain death specifications. However, we’re still reviewing whether or not we’re going to make this a capital case,” Wilson said.

JULY 16, 2015: Tiffany Chambers came Springfield [from Florida] with Hare.

MAY 1, 2016: Chambers body was discovered by a man mushroom hunting in a wooded area in Greene County. For the next eight months her identity was a mystery for deputies.

DECEMBER 8, 2016: The attorney general's office created a facial reconstruction model to help identify the remains.

JANUARY 5, 2017: Tiffany Chambers positively identified by DNA.

JANUARY 6, 2017: Prentiss and his girlfriend at the time of the murder Hannah Whitman were arrested in connection with Chamber's death.

JANUARY 18, 2017: Clark County Grand Jury indicted Hare and Whitman.

“The cooperation among all three agencies has been seamless and that’s why we’re at this place today with the indictment. Still got a lot of hard work to do in this case. We still need people to talk about different things. Things that they might have scene even though it was a year ago, two years ago that will put another brick in that wall for the prosecutor’s office to present the best case possible when this comes to trial,” Springfield Police Division Chief Steve Moody said.

Hannah Whitman is charged with tampering with evidence and complicity to aggravated murder. Hare also has a pending rape charge in Clark County.