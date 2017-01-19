Tipp City standoff ends with arrest

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a standoff with Tipp City Police

It began around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Maynard Drive.

Police responded to a call of a suicidal man. The man would not come out of his apartment, and when police entered, they learned the man had a weapon.

SWAT officers and a hostage negotiator were called to the scene.

The man surrendered nearly two hours later around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.

The man is facing inducing panic and aggravated menacing charges. More charges could be pending.

The Troy Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.