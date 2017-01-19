Trotwood-Madison school board to vote on superintendent contract renewal

TROTWOOD, Ohio(WDTN)- In Trotwood tonight, the school board will vote on whether to renew the contracts for the superintendent and treasurer.

It’s a decision parents are watching closely

In 2016 Trotwood-Madison received a failing grade from the state of Ohio for the categories of progress, preparing for success and achievement which represents students passing state tests. Trotwood also received a “D” grade for their graduation rate.

Those grades have community members concerned as tonight the school board will vote whether to renew Superintendent Kevin Bell and Treasurer Janice Allen.

Bell is a graduate of Trotwood and has been superintendent since 2012. He currently makes $123,00 a year.

Trotwood parent Norman Scearce III believes it’s time for a change. Scearce III said, “My concerns at the core level are that the district has been failing for several years and are showing no signs of improvement.”

Scearce III added, “It doesn’t seem like there is any leadership in the superintendent.I’m sure they are all great people, but unless there are improvements that are going to be made, I think that change is needed.”

2 NEWS will have an update from the Trotwood-Madison school board meeting tonight at 6:30.

