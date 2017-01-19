Video shows ‘Grave Digger’ injury incident at Monster Jam

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Dennis Anderson, the driver of the “Grave Digger” monster truck is recovering from an injury he received Saturday night at Raymond James stadium.

A spokesperson from Feld Entertainment said there is no new update on Anderson’s condition.

A video of the incident that injured Anderson was shot by Lancing, who describes herself a huge Monster Truck fan.

“My family and I, we are dedicated fans. We go every year for like, the last ten plus years,” said Lansing.

The video shows Anderson is a “free style” run for the crowd. Anderson’s truck goes high into the air and suffers some body damage before the incident that injured him.

The video shows panels of his truck peeling away, but Anderson continues the performance to the delight of the crowd.

“If you are a true monster jam fan, you do get pumped. When everything is going on, I don’t know what is going on, like your inner child comes out, trucks jumping up in the air, they do their tricks, we get excited as fans,” said Lansing.

At one point, Anderson pauses and people in the crowd can be heard saying, “he’s not done, he’s not done.”

A few moments later, the truck goes up a steep incline and flips onto its roof.

Paramedics then come onto the track and help Anderson out of the truck. In the video, two large pieces of heavy machinery are pulled in front of Anderson’s truck and shield the view of what is going on from fans.

Anderson then appears to get into the front of a paramedic vehicle and some fans maintain he even waved to the crowd as he is being taken out of the stadium.

The spokesperson for Feld Entertainment did not say when a condition update for Anderson would be available.

“As long as we know he’s okay. That’s good enough for us, we’re just really concerned,” said Lansing.