WATCH: Bald eagle rescued from icy pond released into wild

(Photos courtesy Barb Melton)
(Photos courtesy Barb Melton)

(Video courtesy Danny Morris)

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bald eagle that was rescued from an icy swamp in December was released back into the wild by the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Wednesday.

The eagle was released by Ed Clark, the President and Co-Founder of the Wildlife Center.

The female eagle, believed to be four-years-old, was rescued from an icy swamp in Caledon State Park with a deep puncture wound on its back and taken to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro on December 10. Doctors spent the past month nursing the bird back to health.

The Wildlife Center said it’s likely that the wounds were sustained in a fight with another bald eagle.

(Photos courtesy Barb Melton)
(Photos courtesy Barb Melton)

