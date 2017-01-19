Woman accused of taping her toddler son to wall is arrested

associated-press-logo By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A young woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall and streaming it live on social media has been arrested in Ohio.

Reynoldsburg police say 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph was arrested Thursday on an abduction charge. Her son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rudolph, who can’t be reached for comment.

Police say they received a tip Wednesday about a live Facebook stream of a woman taping her son to a wall and taping his mouth shut. They say their review of a copy of the stream showed Rudolph using clear packing tape to tape her son to the wall and tape his mouth.

They say it appeared the boy was restrained for about 15 minutes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s