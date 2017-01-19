WSU narrows candidates for university president to 3

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University has narrowed the field to three for the position of president.

Wright State University announced Thursday the three finalists for the position will visit the campus next month.

In a statement, the university said each of the three will visit the Dayton and Lake Campuses meeting with students, staff, faculty, administrators, the Board of Trustees and community leaders.

Presentations are planned with each of the candidates at both campuses as well.

If you would like to learn more about the search you can to Wright State’s presidential search website.