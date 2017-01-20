‘A Dog’s Purpose’ premiere canceled after animal treatment questions arise

associated-press-logo By Published:
©Universal Pictures / © DreamWorks II Distribution Co., LLC and Walden Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
©Universal Pictures / © DreamWorks II Distribution Co., LLC and Walden Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This weekend’s premiere of “A Dog’s Purpose” has been canceled following the release of a video that appears to show a frightened dog being forced into churning water during production of the film.

TMZ published video Wednesday that shows a man struggling to put a dog into a pool of rushing water while the dog fights to stay out.

Producer Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Pictures haven’t disputed the authenticity of the footage.

They say in a joint statement that Universal decided to cancel the premiere because Amblin’s review of the video is ongoing and they don’t want “anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between animals and humans.”

(TMZ)
(TMZ)

“While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking,” the statement said.

The companies say the film will be released nationwide as scheduled Jan. 27.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called the cancellation of the premiere “appropriate” after earlier calling for a boycott of the film.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s