Beavercreek Police investigate break-in at Walgreens

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at a pharmacy.

Officers responded to an alarm around 1:30 a.m. on Friday at the Walgreens in the 2200 block of North Fairfield Road.

Police arrived on the scene within two minutes of the alarm and found someone had forced open the front door.

Investigators say the suspects targeted the pharmacy. Police say whoever broke in entered and exited through the front door.

Police say the alarm company reported multiple people breaking into the store.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to try and identify potential suspects.

A K9 unit was called to the scene but did not find anyone.

The store owner is on scene working with investigators to determine if anything was taken.

