BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek police have located Ted Roop from Beavereek, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Roop is 81-years-old 5’8″ and 150 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red jacket walking from the 3400 block of Knollwood Drive.

Police announced he was found around 5:45 p.m.