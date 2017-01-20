Compensation denied for relative of Ohio massacre victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A crime victim compensation fund has rejected a request for payment of lost wages made on behalf of a relative of a man killed in last year’s southern Ohio massacre of eight people.

David Weisel had asked the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program to repay wages he lost while he dealt with the killing of his brother-in-law Christopher Rhoden Sr.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a letter to Weisel this month that payment has been denied because of evidence that Rhoden was cultivating felony quantities of marijuana within 10 years prior to his slaying.

Rhoden’s ex-wife and their three children were also killed in the attacks.

Weisel submitted forms adding up to lost net wages of nearly $4,800.

No telephone listing could immediately be found for Weisel.

