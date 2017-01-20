Grand jury to consider charges for parents over girl’s death

associated-press-logo By Published:
ASHLEY ZHAO (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
ASHLEY ZHAO (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury will consider what charges are merited against a couple who reported their 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at their northeast Ohio restaurant and her mother was accused of murder.

Police found Ashley Zhao’s body in the North Canton restaurant Jan. 10. They allege that 29-year-old Mingming Chen repeatedly punched her daughter and that the girl’s father, 34-year-old Liang Zhao, was complicit in her death.

The parents waived preliminary hearings Thursday in municipal court. A prosecutor tells The Repository a grand jury will likely consider the case within six weeks.

Chen is jailed on initial murder and assault charges. One of her attorneys declined Friday to comment on the case.

Zhao was jailed on complicity charges. His attorney has said Zhao maintains his innocence.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s