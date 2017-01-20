Grand jury to consider charges for parents over girl’s death

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury will consider what charges are merited against a couple who reported their 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at their northeast Ohio restaurant and her mother was accused of murder.

Police found Ashley Zhao’s body in the North Canton restaurant Jan. 10. They allege that 29-year-old Mingming Chen repeatedly punched her daughter and that the girl’s father, 34-year-old Liang Zhao, was complicit in her death.

The parents waived preliminary hearings Thursday in municipal court. A prosecutor tells The Repository a grand jury will likely consider the case within six weeks.

Chen is jailed on initial murder and assault charges. One of her attorneys declined Friday to comment on the case.

Zhao was jailed on complicity charges. His attorney has said Zhao maintains his innocence.