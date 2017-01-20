Inauguration day arrives in Washington D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in advance of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (WDTN) — Donald Trump’s big day has arrived.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

Events begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday with musical performances in front of the Capitol building, followed by the swearing in of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump at 11:30 a.m.

The inaugural parade is slated to begin at 3 p.m., featuring the Presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The inaugural balls begin at 7 p.m. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and their wives, are expected to attend three balls on Friday night.

WDTN is your home for Presidential Inauguration coverage, beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Friday on 2 News Today.

NBC will offer comprehensive coverage of the inauguration, beginning at 7 a.m. on the Today Show and continuing throughout the day. You can see all of that coverage on WDTN.

We will also be live streaming the major inauguration events at WDTN.com, on the WDTN 2 News App and on the WDTN Facebook page. Download the WDTN 2 News App for free in your App Store and like us on Facebook to gain access to the live streaming of the inauguration.

Once NBC’s coverage of the inauguration ends, stay tuned to WDTN for more coverage, beginning at 5 p.m. on 5 on 2.

 

 

