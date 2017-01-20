Inauguration day arrives in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — Donald Trump’s big day has arrived.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

Events begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday with musical performances in front of the Capitol building, followed by the swearing in of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and President-elect Donald Trump at 11:30 a.m.

The inaugural parade is slated to begin at 3 p.m., featuring the Presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The inaugural balls begin at 7 p.m. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and their wives, are expected to attend three balls on Friday night.

