Man who pleaded guilty to killing 4 gets life, no parole

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting four people and trying to kill a fifth during a robbery at an Ohio home in 2015 has been sentenced to four consecutive terms of life in prison without parole.

Robert Adams Jr. apologized to the victims’ families before his sentencing Thursday in Columbus. The 29-year old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 13, 2015, shootings. He could have received the death penalty if convicted at trial.

Prosecutors and Adams’ attorneys recommended the sentence as part of a plea agreement.

A juvenile co-defendant accused of helping Adams rob the five people while Adams shot them was convicted and sentenced to 172 1/2 years in prison last year.

