CLEVELAND (WKYC) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the three people found from the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month.

John T. Fleming, 45, Jack Robert Fleming, 15, and Brian Sean Casey, 50, were the three bodies recovered by search crews.

John Fleming was the pilot of the Cessna 525 Citation that disappeared over Lake Erie Dec. 29.

Fleming’s wife, Sue, and other son, Andrew, and Casey’s daughter, Megan, were also on board the plane.