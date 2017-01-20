No charges in Tri-Village basketball team invesitgation

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – No charges will be filed in the investigation of possible hazing activity in the Tri-Village High School basketball team, according to the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney.

This announcement comes after the sheriff’s office announced last month that the claims of hazing were upheld.

After review of a lengthy report prepared by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and discussions with officers, alleged victims, their family members and others, I have determined that it is not in the interests of justice to file any charges,” said R. Kelly Ornsby, III

Eleven people had been interviewed by detectives and misdemeanor hazing “incidents” have occurred among the school’s basketball team, the sheriff’s office said previously.