No charges in Tri-Village basketball team invesitgation

By Published: Updated:
Basketball. (Photo/provided)
Basketball. (Photo/provided)

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – No charges will be filed in the investigation of possible hazing activity in the Tri-Village High School basketball team, according to the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney.

This announcement comes after the sheriff’s office announced last month that the claims of hazing were upheld.

READ MORE: Sheriff’s office upholds claims of hazing at Tri-Village, not claims of sex abuse

After review of a lengthy report prepared by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and discussions with officers, alleged victims, their family members and others, I have determined that it is not in the interests of justice to file any charges,” said R. Kelly Ornsby, III

Eleven people had been interviewed by detectives and misdemeanor hazing “incidents” have occurred among the school’s basketball team, the sheriff’s office said previously.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s