School shootings: A timeline in Ohio within the decade

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting Friday left Logan Cole in critical condition, and a community reeling for answers.

Sixteen-year-old Cole, who is in critical, but stable condition as of Friday afternoon, was shot while students were headed to class at West Liberty-Salem High School that morning.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. The weapon used in the attack has been recovered according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s office.

Friday’s shooting marks the sixth school shooting from 2000 to 2017 that occurred on school grounds in Ohio, according to data collected from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Three of those shootings were deadly and three were not.

Case Western Reserve University, Weatherhead School of Management

On May 9, 2003, at 3:55 p.m., Biswanath A. Halder, 62, armed with a rifle and a handgun, began shooting in the Weatherhead School of Management building at Case Western Reserve

University in Cleveland, Ohio. One person was killed; two were wounded. The shooter was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police.

SuccessTech Academy

On October 10, 2007, at 1:02 p.m., Asa Halley Coon, 14, armed with two handguns, began shooting in SuccessTech Academy in Cleveland, Ohio. No one was killed; four were wounded. The shooter committed suicide before police arrived.

The Ohio State University, Maintenance Building

On March 9, 2010, at 3:30 a.m., Nathaniel Alvin Brown, 50, armed with two handguns, began shooting in the maintenance building at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He had just been fired for allegedly lying on his job application. One person was killed; one was wounded. The shooter committed suicide before police arrived.

Chardon High School

On February 27, 2012, at 7:30 a.m., Thomas Michael Lane, III, 17, armed with a handgun, began shooting in the cafeteria at Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio. The shooter was

chased out of the building by a school coach. Three people were killed; three were wounded. The shooter was apprehended by police near the school.

Madison Junior/Senior High School

On February 29, 2016, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Austin Hancock, 14, armed with a

handgun, began shooting in the cafeteria of Madison Junior/Senior High School in Middletown,

Ohio. He shot two students before fleeing. He was apprehended nearby with the help

of a police K-9. Three other students were hurt, possibly by shrapnel or while running away.

No one was killed; five were wounded.